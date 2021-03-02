Mogwai announce special homecoming show following UK Number One victory

Mogwai have announced a special homecoming concert to celebrate scoring their first UK Number One album.

The Glasgow group’s 10th studio record, ‘As The Love Continues’, beat Ghetts‘ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ to the top spot by 2,900 sales on Friday (February 26).

Today (March 2), Mogwai shared news of “a special hometown show” at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on November 7. Tickets go on general sale this coming Friday (March 5) at 10am GMT.

Those who had secured tickets for the band’s cancelled gig at the SSE Hydro will be contacted with details of a limited pre-sale beginning on Thursday (March 4). You can see the announcement below.

We are excited to announce a special hometown show at @GCHalls on Sun 7th November. Tickets on sale 10am Friday via https://t.co/p2AJA8hX2Y

Previous ticket holders for our cancelled Hydro show will be contacted by your ticket outlet with details of limited presale starting Thurs. pic.twitter.com/XFe8cRSuiE — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) March 2, 2021

Back in September, Mogwai became one of the first acts to cancel a major tour for 2021 due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. As well as the aforementioned Glasgow appearance, they had also been scheduled to perform at London’s Roundhouse and Machester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse last month.

Speaking of their milestone chart victory last weekend, Mogwai told the Official Charts Company that they were “unbelievably happy to have the number one album in the UK”, adding that the group never “envisaged either the band or the label being in a position where having a number one record would be a possibility”.

In a review of ‘As The Love Continues’, NME‘s Damian Jones said it’s “an album that opens beautifully but falls short at times during its second half. Then again, the whole record works so much better in a live setting – and will continue to do so when Mogwai finally hit the road again.”