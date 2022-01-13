Mogwai reschedule UK and European tour dates to spring

Mogwai have announced they’re moving their UK and European shows to spring.

The Glasgow band were due to start their tour on January 27 in Milan, with a date scheduled at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25. However, they have now pushed back the gigs to April and May due to the current surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The band will now start their tour in Copenhagen on April 30, heading to London’s Alexandra Palace on May 27. All original tickets will remain valid, however a new date for their Utrecht show is still to be confirmed. Find tickets here.

The upcoming tour will follow the band’s North American dates, which start on April 5 in Washington, DC, rolling through a further 13 US and two Canadian cities before wrapping up in San Diego on Sunday April 24.

In order to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 situation, our Jan/Feb EU tour dates have been moved to April/May this year. All original tickets remain valid. Visit https://t.co/IfnoNVjkvJ for more info. Thanks for your patience and we look forward to seeing you soon. pic.twitter.com/NdvLRUwwZ0 — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) January 12, 2022

The Scottish group released their 10th studio album ‘As The Love Continues’ back in February 2021, going on to score their first-ever UK Number One with the project. In celebration of achieving the feat, they later confirmed a special homecoming show for November.

In October, they won the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) award for ‘As The Love Continues’, beating out the likes of Biffy Clyro, Stanley Odd and The Snuts, and were also nominated for the 2021 Mercury Prize.

Mogwai’s 2022 UK and European tour dates:

APRIL

Saturday 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Grey Hall

MAY

Sunday 1 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B

Monday 2 – Aarhus, Denmark – Voxhall

Saturday 7 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Monday 9 – Rome, Italy – Atlantico

Tuesday 10 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Wednesday 11 – Moderna, Italy – Vox Club

Tuesday 17 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

Wednesday 18 – Brussels, Belgium – Anciennce Belgique

Saturday 21 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Sunday 22 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

Monday 23 – Heidelberg, Germany – Halle 02

Friday 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, in September last year, Mogwai told NME about the secret to their song titles and advice to new and emerging artists. Watch our video interview with the band above.