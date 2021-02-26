Mogwai score their first UK number one album with ‘As The Love Continues’

Mogwai have scored their first UK number one album with their 10th LP ‘As The Love Continues’.

The Glasgow post-rockers beat Ghetts‘ ‘Conflict Of Interest’ by 2,900 sales resulting in a landmark moment for the band, after reaching the summit some 25 years after the release of their debut single ‘Tuner/Lower’.

‘As The Love Continues’ is also this week’s best-seller on vinyl and the top seller in UK independent record shops.

Celebrating their victory, Mogwai told the Official Charts Company: “We’re unbelievably happy to have the number one album in the UK. We want to thank everyone at Rock Action Records – both of you – and mostly to thank everyone who has bought, downloaded and streamed the album, and supported us over the last week, and the last 25 years. It’s something we’re amazed by. We’re taken aback by everyone’s support, kindness and generosity.

“We didn’t start the band or the label to get into the charts. None of us ever envisaged either the band or the label being in a position where having a number one record would be a possibility.”

Both acts ramped up their campaign to get to the top with Mogwai receiving backing from Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, who tweeted “come on folks!” in reply to frontman Stuart Braithwaite’s plea to fans to help Mogwai earn their first-ever UK number one album.

Today in reply to their victory Wood tweeted Braithwaite to say: “Shit yes! congratulations! so deserved.”

Tim Burgess, who hosted a listening party for the band’s new album last night (February 25), also helped support the band’s campaign.

Ghetts, meanwhile, saw his new album enjoy its biggest day of chart sales on Tuesday (February 23) as it racked up strong returns in terms of streams and downloads.

As part of his ongoing #Ghetts4Number1 campaign, the rapper was also pictured on Wednesday on top of an armoured tank in London in a bid to further boost the promotion of his album.

Writing about the chart battle at the time, Ghetts told his Instagram followers that the evolution of his career “has been amazing: everything I’ve gone through is for a reason and I believe that”.

“God’s timing is everything, and who God bless no man can curse, with that being said who I am today wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of you,” he continued.

“This isn’t just about first week sales, it’s about where we go from there after, how much further we can push the boundaries. I thank all who’ve supported thus far, we’re about to take this to the next level.”

Today, he also congratulated the post-rockers on their victory. He wrote: “Big congrats to @mogwaiband 25 years in a game where longevity isn’t easily achieved. Salute.”

In a three-star review, NME said of Mogwai’s new album: “‘As The Love Continues’ is an album that opens beautifully but falls short at times during its second half. Then again, the whole record works so much better in a live setting – and will continue to do so when Mogwai finally hit the road again.”

The band also recently held a livestream concert ahead of the record’s release, which NME called “the next best thing” to seeing Mogwai in the flesh.