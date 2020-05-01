Mogwai have surprise released their soundtrack for a new Italian crime drama series called ZeroZeroZero.

The show was produced by Cattleya, the team behind Gomorrah The Series, and will air on Sky in the UK and Ireland this year.

The series stars Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects). “A cocaine shipment makes its way to Europe, starting from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it, to its journeys through Mexico, to its shipment across the Atlantic Ocean,” according to a synopsis on IMDB.com.

Mogwai have shared the soundtrack on Bandcamp, with fans asked to “pay what you can”. Half of the proceeds from sales in the first week of release will go to Help Musicians and the NHS. The album will be available from other retailers from May 8.

In a press release, the band’s Stuart Braithwaite said: “Most of our 2019 was spent scoring ZeroZeroZero and we’re really happy for people to hear the soundtrack album. It was a great project to be involved with and we’re really pleased with how both the show and the music turned out.”

He continued: “With this release, we’re hoping to raise money for Help Musicians and NHS charities via the release on Bandcamp. We know that a lot of people working in music have seen earnings disappear and that those working for the NHS are experiencing horrendous pressures dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic.

“By donating half of what we make in the first week, we hope to do something to help those in need. We’re also aware that everyone has been affected financially and because of that we have made the record available on a pay-what-you-can (PWYC) basis.”

Earlier this year, Mogwai announced three UK shows to take place in 2021 to mark the 25th-anniversary of their debut single ‘Tuner’/‘Lower’. The gigs will take place between February 17-20 in London, Manchester and Glasgow.