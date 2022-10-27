Mogwai to reissue first two albums, ‘Mogwai Young Team’ and ‘Come On Die Young’

Mogwai are reissuing their 1997 debut album ‘Mogwai Young Team’ and its 1999 follow-up ‘Come On Die Young’ to celebrate 25 years since their first album release.

The Scottish post-rockers’ reissued albums will arrive on February 10, 2023 via Chemikal Underground Records on coloured vinyl, with the remastered ‘Mogwai Young Team’ also being released on CD and digital formats.

The band’s debut, which was originally released in October 1997, is reissued next year in sky-blue vinyl with a gatefold sleeve featuring original artwork and a digital download code. The original recording engineer for the album, Paul Savage (whose production credits include Franz Ferdinand and The Twilight Sad), has remastered the record.

Advertisement

‘Come On Die Young’ is reissued on white vinyl and presented in a gatefold sleeve, with original artwork as well as a digital download code.

Fans can pre-order the records here.

‘Mogwai Young Team’ tracklist:

01. ‘Yes! I am A Long Way From Home’

02. ‘Like Herod’

03. ‘Katrien’

04. ‘Radar Maker’

05. ‘Tracy’

06. ‘Summer’ (Priority Version)

07. ‘With Portfolio’

08. ‘R U Still In 2 It’

09.’ A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters’

10. ‘Mogwai Fear Satan’

Advertisement

‘Come On Die Young’ tracklist:

01. ‘Punk Rock:’

02. ‘Cody’

03. ‘Helps Both Ways’

04. ‘Year 200 Non-Compliant Cardia’

05. ‘Kappa’

06. ‘Waltz For Aidan’

07. ‘May Nothing But Happiness Come Through Your Door’

08. ‘Oh! How The Dogs Stock’

09. ‘Ex-Cowboy’

10. ‘Chocky’

11. ‘Christmas Steps’

12. ‘Punk Rock/Puff Daddy/Antichrist’

The news follows Mogwai announcing a winter UK tour that kicks off in December.

They will head out on a run of Scottish dates in December before continuing the tour through England and Wales in February 2023.

The tour will feature tracks from the band’s 2021 album ‘As The Love Continues’ “as well as classic Mogwai tracks from their innovative career”, according to a press release.

Mogwai will be supported on the England and Wales legs of their tour by Brainiac, who have reformed 25 years after the tragic death of their singer Timmy Taylor.

Any remaining tickets for the tour are available to buy here.