Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite announces new memoir

Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite has announced details of a memoir – find out all about Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth below.

The book is set to land on September 1 via White Rabbit Publishing, and will tell the story of Braithwaite’s childhood in Scotland, through his musical beginnings and decades-long career with Mogwai.

“I am immensely proud to be working with White Rabbit on my first book Spaceships Over Glasgow,” Braithwaite said in a statement.

“The process of researching it and writing it has been challenging but one that I’ve really enjoyed. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to share it with the world.”

Lee Brackstone of White Rabbit added: “From his early years in thrall to the giants of alternative music like MBV, JAMC and Sonic Youth to improbable sonic misadventures on tour with one of the greatest psychedelic bands of the present day, Mogwai, Stuart Braithwaite’s memoir is a funny and righteous celebration of a life lived on the road and in the studio, dedicated to the pursuit of aural (and occasionally) psychic enlightenment and obliteration.”

See the cover of Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth below.

Elsewhere, Mogwai are set to head out on a rescheduled set of UK and European tour dates at the end of the month.

The Glasgow band were due to start their tour on January 27 in Milan, with a date scheduled at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 25. However, they then pushed back the gigs to April and May due to the current surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The band will now start their tour in Copenhagen on April 30, heading to London’s Alexandra Palace on May 27. All original tickets will remain valid, however a new date for their Utrecht show is still to be confirmed. Find tickets here.

The Scottish group released their 10th studio album ‘As The Love Continues’ back in February 2021, going on to score their first-ever UK Number One with the project. In celebration of achieving the feat, they later confirmed a special homecoming show for November.

In October, they won the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) award for ‘As The Love Continues’, beating out the likes of Biffy Clyro, Stanley Odd and The Snuts, and were also nominated for the 2021 Mercury Prize.