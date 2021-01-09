Molly Nilsson to re-release song covered by John Maus following DC riots

Molly Nilsson has announced a reissue of her 2008 track ‘Hey Moon’, which was notably covered by John Maus in 2011, following this week’s pro-Trump riots in Washington DC.

It comes after Maus was pictured alongside Ariel Pink and director Alex Lee Moyer in Washington following the protests on Wednesday (January 6), with Pink subsequently confirming he had attended Capitol protests to “peacefully” support US President Donald Trump.

Maus’ cover of Berlin-based Nilsson’s ‘Hey Moon’ remains one of his most popular tracks, and in light of his apparent involvement in the protest – which Maus has not yet responded to – Nilsson is reissuing the track, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

Alluding to the situation in a statement announcing a new 7″ release of ‘Hey Moon’ on Bandcamp, she wrote: “In case anyone was wondering, I’m a lifelong supporter of Antifa. Like most of us, I was appalled by what we saw in DC this week and by the people present there.

“In response to this, DSA and Night School Records have decided to release a 7” single of my original song Hey Moon (2008), with ALL PROFITS from the sale donated to BLACK LIVES MATTER worldwide.”

Listen and pre-order the new 7″ of ‘Hey Moon’ below:

<a href="https://mollynilsson.bandcamp.com/album/hey-moon">Hey Moon by Molly Nilsson</a>

In the wake of his involvement in the Washington riots, Ariel Pink has been dropped by his label Mexican Summer.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” the label wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Responding to a Twitter user who drew attention to his attendance, Pink said: “I was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”