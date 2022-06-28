Mongolian rock band The Hu unveil UK and European tour dates

Mongolian rock band The Hu have unveiled details of a full UK and European tour this year – check out the dates below.

The band will perform at Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow, as well as a huge show at London’s Roundhouse on December 9.

Tickets for the shows are available here from Friday July 1 at 9am and you can see all the UK dates here:

NOVEMBER

28 – Manchester, Academy

30 – Leeds, Stylus

DECEMBER

1 – Nottingham, Rock City

2 – Cardiff, Great Hall

3 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 – Dublin, 3Olympia

6 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

07 – Glasgow, SWG3 (Galvanizers)

09 – London, Roundhouse

BLACK THUNDER TOUR: EUROPE & UK 2022!! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9AM. #BlackThunderTour #TheHU pic.twitter.com/mUlTlUja6m — The HU (@TheHuOfficial) June 28, 2022

Back in May, The Hu shared their latest thunderous single, ‘This Is Mongol’.

The track is another preview of their upcoming second studio album, which is set for release later this year via Better Noise Music.

A statement said of the track: “As with all of their music, The HU connects the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. These core values are on full display in the new, epic official video for ‘This is Mongol’.”

Speaking about the video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya from the band said: “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, it happened during our tour and it gave us a little break to reminisce about home.