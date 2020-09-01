Monica debuts new track ‘Trenches’ during Verzuz battle with Brandy

Monica has debuted a new single during her VERZUZ battle against Brandy today (September 1).

Monica – full name Monica Denise Arnold – appeared on the latest instalment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular VERZUZ series alongside her ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaborator, Brandy.

Featuring Lil Baby and produced by The Neptunes, Monica performed her new song, titled ‘Trenches’, which has also been released as an official single.

The pair’s VERZUZ segment opened with an appearance by US Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris, who encouraged US viewers to vote in America’s November election.

During the head-to-head, several musicians tuned in on tracks to share their support and admiration for the duo, including Zayn Malik, Tyler, the Creator, Solange, Toni Braxton and Missy Elliott.

Taken from her 1994 self-titled album, Brandy – aka Brandy Norwood – performed ‘Brokenhearted’, which received praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Ahead of their appearance, Brandy and Monica spoke to Entertainment Tonight about whether they would spend any time on VERZUZ addressing their past feud. After ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was released, the industry and media perpetuated a real-life feud between the singers.

“We’ve long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we’re gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there’s a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction,” Monica said.