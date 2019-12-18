Monmouth recording studio where Oasis and Led Zeppelin recorded is up for sale

A studio that has seen Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Manic Street Preachers record music over the years is for sale.

Monnow Valley Studios near Monmouth in Wales is on the market. It began as a rehearsal space for the nearby Rockfield studio where Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in 1975.

Famously, the studio was featured in the cover art for Oasis’ debut single ‘Supersonic’ (1994). In the photograph the Manchester rockers pose while recording in one of studio’s rooms. The piano in the image later sold for £13,000 at auction.

As the BBC reports, Rockfield Studio was set up in the early ’60s by brothers Charles and Kingsley Ward after they converted their farm. Monnow Valley started out as the rehearsal facility for Rockfield but became an independent studio when Charles branched out on his own in the early ’80s. The studios then split, with Monnow operating independently ever since.

Ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was tricked into believing the studios were haunted when the band settled down to stay at the 10-bedroom property to record songs for their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 1994.

Among other occasions, his bandmates later revealed they’d used fishing line attached to objects to make it look like a “ghost” was moving things around.

Monnow Valley Studios has changed ownership over the years but has remained a recording and rehearsal space.

Other artists who have recorded there over the years include Tom Jones and the Stereophonics.