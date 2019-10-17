Monsta X channel 90s boybands in their video for ‘Someone’s Someone’

Their new EP ‘Follow: Find You’ is just around the corner

K-pop group Monsta X have released a dreamy video for their latest English-language single, ‘Someone’s Someone’.

In the clip, the band channel boybands of the 90s as they wander aimlessly around a pier while singing about wanting to be “someone’s someone.” The visual also features scenes of them performing the laid-back song in a neon-lit bar and under umbrellas in the rain. Watch the video below.

“We love the song’s message of unity, being connected to someone and not being alone,” the boyband said in a previous press statement. “We are always here for our monbebe [what Monsta X fans call themselves] and we belong to them unconditionally.”

“Someone’s Someone” was co-written by American pop rock band Before You Exit, and co-produced by Kuk Harrell, who worked on Rihanna’s 2016 smash hit ‘Work’. The song is Monsta X’s third solo English-language release, following September’s ‘Love U’ and ‘Who Do U Love?’ featuring French Montana in July.

The South Korean group are set to return with a new Korean-language EP titled ‘Follow: Find You’, due out October 28. The project is the follow-up to their February album ‘Take.2 We Are Here’, which NME‘s Rhian Daly described as a “focused and assured – if sometimes overwhelming – album” in a three-star review.