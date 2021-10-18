MONSTA X are set to return with new music next month

South Korean boyband MONSTA X will be making their return with new music next month.

On October 18, Starship Entertainment announced that the six-member group are gearing up for their next release, which is projected to drop next month.

A representative from the agency told the South Korean news outlet Newsen that “MONSTA X are preparing for a domestic comeback aiming for late November”. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The news comes just a month after MONSTA X released their English-language single ‘One Day’. “Our Korean albums are very energetic and powerful, and [so ‘One Day’] shows a different side to MONSTA X,” said rapper I.M in an interview with NME.

Additionally, the as-yet-unnamed project will be the act’s first domestic comeback since their ninth album ‘One Of A Kind’ arrived in June. In a four-star review of the release, NME’s Ruby C wrote that its lead single ‘Gambler’ was “an alluring and unadulteratedly fun song”.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X have been announced to be joining the lineup for iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball tour for four stops this year — Philadelphia on December 13, Washington, D.C. on December 14, Atlanta on December 16 and Miami on December 19. The ten-date tour will also feature appearances by artists such as Doja Cat and the Jonas Brothers.

In July, MONSTA X’s leader Shownu enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory service. The idol is currently serving as a public service worker, and presumably will not be involved in the group’s upcoming release.