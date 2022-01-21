MONSTA X delay North American tour by another four months

MONSTA X have announced that their forthcoming North American ‘No Limit’ tour will be delayed by a further four months.

Starship Entertainment, the K-pop boyband’s agency, announced the tour has been pushed back earlier today (January 21) in a notice on Twitter. The boyband’s upcoming ‘No Limit’ tour in North America was initially scheduled to kick off later this month, but will now start in Mary instead.

The decision to reschedule the group’s concerts was made “with the safety of fans, artists and staff as our top priority”, said Starship Entertainment. The company also noted that previously purchase tickets will be honoured at the new dates, while refunds for cancelled shows should reach out to the merchant.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding,” Starship added. “We look forward to 2022 MONSTA X ‘No Limit’ US Tour and can’t wait to share a wonderful performance.”

In a separate tweet, MONSTA X also announced the nine rescheduled dates for the upcoming tour, notably down from the original 13 shows. The tour will kick off on May 21 in New York City, before moving to moving across the US and concluding on June 11 in Los Angeles.

The revised 13-date tour had been announced in May 2021, following a long delay of the original 2020 shows after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. MONSTA X had originally planned to tour the US in June and July 2020.

MONSTA X had dropped their sophomore English-language full-length album ‘The Dreaming’ in December last year. The record featured ten songs, including title track ‘You Problem’ and September 2021 pre-release single ‘One Day’.

That record had arrived just three weeks after the release of their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’, which included title track ‘Rush Hour’.

In conjunction with ‘The Dreaming”s release, the boyband had also released their debut feature film Monsta X: The Dreaming, which premiered in theatres globally the same month.