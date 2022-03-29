MONSTA X delay ‘Shape Of Love’ mini-album after Hyungwon catches COVID-19

MONSTA X have postponed the release of their upcoming mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’ following member Hyungwon’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On March 28, MONSTA X’s label Starship Entertainment shared in a statement that Hyungwon had tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test earlier that day, and would be halting all activities while he recovers. As a result, the group have decided to delay their forthcoming release until further notice.

“Hyungwon has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has currently halted all scheduled activities, and he is receiving treatment at home in keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines,” Starship Entertainment told MBN, as translated by Soompi.

The agency added that its decision to delay the release was made to prioritise the health and safety of its artists. “[Starship] will thoroughly follow the government health authorities’ guidelines, and we will do our best so that our artist can focus on recovery,” it stated.

“We ask for your understanding on inevitably having to delay the April 11 release of MONSTA X’s mini album ‘Shape Of Love’ as well as the reveal of its relevant content,” Starship Entertainment added. “The release date will be updated through a later announcement.”

Starship first confirmed the news of MONSTA X’s return last week and has since unveiled the track list for ‘Shape Of Love’, which will comprise a total of six songs. The project was set to arrive five months after the boy band’s tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ and their sophomore English album ‘The Dreaming’.

Earlier this month, MONSTA X vocalist Kihyun made his debut as a soloist with his first single album ‘Voyager’, making him the third member of the group, after rappers I.M and Joohoney, to release solo music.

“Joohoney gave me some advice, like real musical advice, like serious lyric advice,” he shared in a recent interview with NME. “But I.M was kind of teasing me and pretending to be a senior artist who made their solo [debut] previously, and [acting like] was older than me.”