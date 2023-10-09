MONSTA X, GOT7 and Wanna One members perform NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM dance covers at military festival

Members of MONSTA X, GOT7 and Wanna One performed dance covers of songs by NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and their own groups at a military event this weekend.

ArmyFest (also known as Ground Forces Festival) is an annual “military cultural festival” hosted by the South Korean Army and features performances and parades alongside military-related displays.

This year’s event featured MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, GOT7’s Jinyoung and former Wanna One members Ha Sungwoon and Ong Seongwu performing dance covers for the audience. Together, the idols – who are all currently enlisted in the military to complete their mandatory service – danced to NewJeans’ ‘Super Shy’, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Eve, Psyche And The Bluebeard’s Wife’ and Jeon Somi’s ‘Fast Forward’.

minhyuk's enjoying super shy choreo so much 😆🥹pic.twitter.com/IJnnL4osax — 🎷밍🩵 (@eytchwan) October 6, 2023

WannaOne member & actor ONG SEONGWOO dancing to <Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife> 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VlRUPWutRS — joe (@elsserafim) October 5, 2023

jinyoung doing fast forward’s dance break is the most insane thing in the world pic.twitter.com/srB00oL1yk — ‏َ (@defysl) October 6, 2023

The stars also performed dance covers of their own tracks, including GOT7’s ‘Hard Carry’, MONSTA X’s ‘Shoot Out’, and Wanna One’s ‘Energetic’.

we really got minhyuk and jinyoung dancing to ‘shoot out’ together in 2023 at the military pic.twitter.com/kkjv6b4kiD — aurora :): fan account 🕶️ met changkyun (@ckyunstd) October 6, 2023

This is basically the summary of my bg group list – Wanna One seongwu sungwoon Got7 jinyoung dancing w1 energetic a song produced by Pentagon hui wooseok 😆 pic.twitter.com/QC7gsLD6Tq — jy ⬠ TWICE PCD (@hongseokuni) October 6, 2023

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens must serve a military term of 18-21 months. Jinyoung began his service in May. He is the second member of GOT7 to enlist, following JAY B in February. Ha Sungwoon started his service in October 2022, while Ong Seongwu enlisted in April 2023.

Minhyuk enlisted in April and told fans beforehand that he was “feeling sad” that he wouldn’t be able to see fans “often for a very short period of time”. “I will use this upcoming period as a time to make myself stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk,” he promised.

“I’m already excited to receive Monbebe’s (MONSTA X’s fandom) even greater love. Also, I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad.”

The singer is the second member of MONSTA X to enlist, following Shownu who enlisted in July 2021 and has since completed his service. Joohoney and Kihyun have also now entered the military, with Joohoney joining in July and Kihyun in August.

Meanwhile, Shownu and Hyungwon formed MONSTA X’s first official sub-unit earlier this year as they shared their mini-album ‘The Unseen’.