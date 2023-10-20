MONSTA X’s Hyungwon announces military enlistment in a handwritten letter to fans

MONSTA X singer Hyungwon has officially announced his upcoming enlistment into the South Korean military through a handwritten letter.

Earlier today (October 20), the K-pop idol took to MONSTA X’s official fan cafe website with handwritten letter, where he announced his impending military enlistment, per Korean outlet Sports DongA. Under South Korean law, it is mandatory for all able-bodied male citizens to serve a term in the military of 18-21 months.

“Hello Monbebe (MONSTA X’s official fanbase)! This feels like the strangest letter I’ve ever written,” Hyungwon wrote. “I will be enlisting for my mandatory military service on November 14.” The singer added that he feels “more relief than disappoint” about his upcoming enlistment, after “preparing myself while watching other members enlist one by one”.

“It is because Monbebes have helped me grow into the person I am today that I feel like I can endure this brief time away without much concern, so I wanted to make sure to thank you all for that,” Hyungwon continued.

Shortly after Hyungwon broke the news, his label Starship Entertainment published an official statement to press confirming the idol’s enlistment. “In consideration of the many other recruits and undisclosed location, we will not be holding any other separate event or ceremony for him, in order to minimise the chaos on the site that day,” the statement read, as translated by Koreaboo.

“[Hyungwon] will diligently carry out his duty and come back healthily. We ask for your warm encouragement and care for him. Thank you,” Starship Entertainment concluded.

Hyungwon will be the fifth member of MONSTA X to enlist, following Shownu, Joohoney, Minhyuk and Kihyun. Shownu was officially discharged from mandatory service earlier this year and remains the only MONSTA X member to have done so.

Hyungwon’s enlistment arrives approximately three months since he and Shownu joined forces to debut as MONSTA X’s first-ever sub-unit, Shownu X Hyungwon. The pair made their sub-unit in late July this year with the mini-album ‘The Unseen’, which featured title track ‘Love Me A Little’.

Meanwhile, bandmate Minhyuk was also spotted earlier this month alongside several other enlisted K-pop idols performing dance covers by NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jeon Somi and more during a military event. The performance marked Minhyuk’s first official public appearance since he began his service in April this year.