MONSTA X’s I.M to release new mini-album ‘Off The Beat’ in April

MONSTA X rapper I.M has announced his new solo mini-album, ‘Off The Beat’, scheduled for release next month.

MONSTA X’s I.M made the official announcement on his social media channels today (March 13), revealing both the format and title of the upcoming record as well as its release date.

The announcement also came with the first teaser for the album, a 17-second clip of an off-beat metronome. While other details such as its title track and tracklist have yet to be announced, I.M’s solo comeback will officially drop on April 3 at 6pm KST.

‘Off The Beat’ will mark I.M’s third solo project, following June 2023’s ‘Overdrive’ and ‘Duality’ in 2021. Earlier this year, he also released the single single ‘Slowly’ with Heize.

MONSTA X – completed by bandmates Joohoney, Hyungwon, Shownu, Kihyun and Minhyuk – last released music as a full group in January 2023 with the mini-album ‘Reason’.

