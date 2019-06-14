The Korean band will play The SSE Arena Wembley next month

Monsta X have teamed up with French Montana for their new single, ‘Who Do U Love’?

The track is the Korean band’s first release since signing with Epic Records last month for their English language recordings and distribution outside of Korea.

‘Who Do U Love?’ is sung and rapped entirely in English, and features the chorus: “Who do u love? Is it him or me?/Cause I can’t take the pressure anymore/Who do u love?/Girl, it’s killing me/If you can’t say that I’m the one for sure, then I’m walking out the door.” You can listen to it below now.

Monsta X will kick off their latest world tour in Kuala Lumpur on June 22. The tour will arrive in London on July 9, when the seven-strong group perform at The SSE Arena Wembley. They will also make appearances across Europe, Brazil, Mexico, and the US.

In February, the band released their third album ‘Take.2 We Are Here’. In a three-star review, NME said: “On it, the group rediscover their niche as masters of the throbbing dancefloor cut, sounding far more cohesive in the process. ‘Take.2…’ is far from going backwards, though. Its tracklist boasts a range of emotions and moods, from the stuttering euphoria build of ‘Intro’ (does what it says on the tin) to the firework synths of the swaggering ‘Rodeo’, and features some giant leaps forward for the band.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, in April, French Montana suggested Kanye West was “working on something that’s so crazy” and is “bigger than music”. The rapper added that the star’s musical projects were heading in a more spiritual direction.