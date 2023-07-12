MONSTA X’s Joohoney announces military enlistment in heartfelt letter to fans

MONSTA X rapper Joohoney has announced the date of his upcoming military enlistment, set to take place later this month.

On July 11, the 28-year-old rapper uploaded a handwritten letter onto MONSTA X’s official fan cafe site, in which he shared news of his impending enlistment. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens must serve a military term of 18-21 months. Joohoney will begin his compulsory military service on July 24.

“Because the time I spend together with Monbebes (MONSTA X’s fandom) and the MONSTA X members are so precious and happy for me, I wanted to spend this time more fully with all of you,” he wrote per Soompi, explaining why he had decided to share the news just less than two weeks before he is due to enlist.

“I’m not leaving forever, so please don’t worry about me, and please promise to look at the sky every day and recall the things I said and think about Joohoney at least once a day,” he told fans.

“After I come back, I’ll show you more good things,” Joohoney added. “Like I said, I think of this time as a comma for us. It’s not a period, but just a temporary comma that is leading to what lies next. “

Joohoney’s announcement comes less than two months after he made his solo debut a with his mini-album ‘Lights’ and its title track ‘Freedom’. He is set to be the third member of MONSTA X to enlist, following Shownu and Minhyuk.