MONSTA X’s Kihyun unveils teasers for upcoming solo debut

MONSTA X vocalist Kihyun is set to make his solo debut next month.

Over the weekend, Starship Entertainment shared a new official logo for the singer on YouTube, before dropping a teaser image for his upcoming single album. Titled ‘Voyager’, the project is set to arrive on March 15 at 6pm KST.

The upcoming project will mark Kihyun’s first-ever non-OST solo release. The vocalist had previously contributed to the soundtracks of popular K-dramas like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Last December, MONSTA X released their sophomore English-language studio album ‘The Dreaming’ along with a vibrant music video for its lead single ‘You Problem’. That record had arrived just three weeks after the release of their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’, which included title track ‘Rush Hour’.

In conjunction to the release of ‘The Dreaming’, the boyband also premiered their first-ever feature film. Titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, it premiered first in South Korea on December 8, before arriving in theatres worldwide on December 9 and 11.

Last month, MONSTA X announced that their forthcoming North American ‘No Limit’ tour would be delayed by four months. Originally set to kick off in late January, The decision to reschedule the group’s concerts was made “with the safety of fans, artists and staff as our top priority”, said Starship Entertainment.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding,” it added. “We look forward to 2022 MONSTA X ‘No Limit’ US Tour and can’t wait to share a wonderful performance.”