All MONSTA X members except I.M renew contracts with Starship Entertainment

Five of six MONSTA X members have renewed their contracts with longtime agency Starship Entertainment.

Today (August 8), Starship Entertainment announced via the group’s official fan cafe site that all MONSTA X members apart from rapper I.M have renewed their contracts with the agency. However, I.M will continue remain a part of the group.

“As all six members share the same thoughts and affection towards the group and MONBEBE (MONSTA X’s official fanbase), I.M has agreed to continue and participate in the group’s future plans,” assured the agency in its statement.

“Our sincere appreciation goes out to I.M for the hard work and dedication he has shown over the years,” it said, adding: “We will support him wholeheartedly for both his participation as a member of MONSTA X and an individual artist.”

News of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun and Hyungwon’s contract renewals was first announced by Starship in May, during which the agency revealed that it was still carrying out discussions with rappers Joohoney and I.M.

Last month, MONSTA X teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, marking the boyband’s second group release of 2022. The track came three months after the group’s 11th mini-album ‘Shape of Love’ arrived in April alongside its title track ‘Love’.

MONSTA X are set to headline Nickelodeon’s first-ever music festival, NickFest, alongside The Kid LAROI. The event will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 22 and 23, and is set to feature artists like Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee, Joshua Bassett and Tomorrow x Together collaborator Salem Ilese.