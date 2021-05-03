MONSTA X to make highly anticipated comeback this June

South Korean boyband MONSTA X are set to make their first comeback of the year in June.

On May 1, the group announced on Twitter that they would be making their much-anticipated domestic return with ‘One Of A Kind’ on June 1. Alongside the announcement, the boyband also released a teaser photo that features the silhouettes of the group’s six members beneath a clear blue sky.

This upcoming project will mark the group’s ninth mini-album since their 2015 debut. It will also be their first Korean comeback since the release of their fourth studio album ‘Fatal Love’ in November 2020.

MONSTA X member I.M teased the group’s return earlier last month during his appearance on Unboxing, a DIVE Studios podcast hosted by ASTRO’s JinJin and PENTAGON’s Kino. The singer-rapper said that he was “preparing for MONSTA X’s album”, although noted that he was “not sure when it’ll be out” at the time.

The group are also set to released their third Japanese-language album ‘Flavours Of Love’ later this week on May 5. It will feature the single ‘Wanted’, along with another original Japanese track titled ‘Neo Universe’.

I.M made his solo debut in February with the mini-album ‘Duality’. It received a mixed three-star review from NME’s Ruby C, who said that the singer “succeeds in defining and redefining the theme of duality for himself”, however noted that there is “still much more room for his musicality to grow”.