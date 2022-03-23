MONSTA X to release new music next month

MONSTA X are reportedly gearing up to release new music.

Earlier today (March 23), South Korean outlet Sports Donga reported that the six-member boyband are currently preparing for an April comeback. MONSTA X’s label, Starship Entertainment, has since confirmed the news through a separate press statement.

“Our agency’s artist MONSTA X is preparing for an album with the goal of making a comeback this upcoming April,” a representative from the management company said, as translated by Soompi. “The detailed schedule will be revealed later on. Please show lots of interest and love.”

The group’s upcoming project comes nearly five months after their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ and their sophomore English album ‘The Dreaming’. In conjunction with the latter record, the boyband had also released Monsta X: The Dreaming in the same month, which was the group’s first-ever feature film.

Aside from group activities, the members of MONSTA X have also released solo music throught the years. Vocalist Kihyun, for one, released a single album titled ‘Voyager’ early this month, which is marks his first-ever non-OST solo release.

Speaking to NME about the project, Kihyun opened up about the process behind his solo project. “There was not much difficulty, to be honest, I instead tried to enjoy showing my own music and my colours,” he shared.

“I tend to focus solely on the mood and atmosphere of the tracks”, Kihyun says about the three songs that make up the album. “Starting with ‘Voyager’, I could show the refreshing cool voice of myself, for ‘Comma’ I tried to be more sentimental and moody and for ‘Rain’ I tried to portray the raw and authentic, warming sound of my voice.”