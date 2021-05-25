MONSTA X unveil dates for rescheduled 2022 US and Canada tour

MONSTA X’s postponed North American tour has officially been rescheduled to 2022, their agency Starship Entertainment confirmed.

In a statement released yesterday (May 24), the South Korean label announced that the dates for the rescheduled 2022 US and Canada tour have been finalized. The company also noted that all existing tickets will be accepted for the new dates.

“We have been keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and are pleased to inform you for the newly coordinated 2022 MONSTA X World Tour In US/Canada tour schedule,” Starship said in its statement. “All existing tickets will be honoured for new dates.”

Advertisement

MONSTA X’s 2020 North American tour will kick off the 13-date on January 29 in New York City, followed by a quick stop in Toronto, Canada. The six-piece boyband will then return to the US for the remainder of the tour, ending the tour in Los Angeles, California on February 27.

The MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada was originally scheduled for June and July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later set to begin the tour in April 2021, but was also postponed for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the K-pop act recently released the 11-track Japanese album ‘Flavors Of Love’. The record included Japanese versions of their Korean hits ‘Follow’, ‘Fantasia’ and ‘Love Killa’, as well as a number of original Japanese-language songs.

Advertisement

The boyband are also gearing up for the release of their latest domestic mini-album, ‘One Of A Kind’. This upcoming project will mark the group’s ninth mini-album since their 2015 debut and first Korean comeback since they dropped their fourth studio album ‘Fatal Love’ in November 2020.