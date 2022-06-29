Watch MONSTA X’s new music video for ‘Whispers In The Dark’

MONSTA X has released a music video for ‘Whispers in the Dark’, a cut from their ninth full-length album ‘The Dreaming’.

The nostalgic visual, released yesterday (June 28), features various clips of the group’s preparations and performances for the Los Angeles leg of their North American ‘No Limit’ concert tour series. “Lying through your teeth / While you’re lying next to me / The voices keeping you awake / You can’t escape,” Minhyuk sings on the pre-chorus.

The music video for ‘Whispers in the Dark’ was produced in partnership with Lexus, whose cars are featured in the visual. It’s the second time the group has teamed up with the luxury car brand for the release of a music video, following the release of the visual for ‘You Problem’, another cut from ‘The Dreaming’.

Earlier this year, MONSTA X dropped their 11th mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’, alongside a visual for their latest title track ‘Love’. The six-track record was initially due out on April 11, but was later delayed after several members of the group caught COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the release.

MONSTA X’s I.M is also set to team up with Heize for a collaborative track on her sophomore studio album ‘Undo’. The K-pop idol will be appearing on ‘Distance’, which he had also co-written and -composed with Heize. ‘Undo’ is due out on June 30.