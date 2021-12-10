MONSTA X hit the disco in music video for ‘You Problem’

MONSTA X have released the music video for ‘You Problem’, the lead single of their sophomore English studio album ‘The Dreaming’.

‘You Problem’ was both written and produced by David Stewart, who is best known for working on the BTS‘ hit 2020 English single ‘Dynamite’. He had also previously produced music for Hailee Steinfeld and the Jonas Brothers, among others.

The new track was released alongside a music video, which features the boyband partying at a disco and working at a blowing alley. The song is a cut from MONSTA X’s new full-length English album ‘The Dreaming’, which is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘All About Luv’.

‘The Dreaming’ features ten tracks, including ‘You Problem and the previously released song ‘One Day’, which arrived in September this year. The record arrives just three weeks after the release of their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’, which included title track ‘Rush Hour’.

Speaking to NME around the release of ‘One Day’, singer Minhyuk said he had found it “easier to record” the single compared to the band’s first English-language album, ‘All About Luv’, which was released in 2020.

Rapper I.M added: “We pay attention to the pronunciation, to make the delivery very clear. And I think our vocalisations change [depending on] which language we’re singing [in].”

In conjunction with ‘The Dreaming”s release, the boyband have also released their debut feature film titled Monsta X: The Dreaming, which had premiered first in South Korea on December 8, before arriving in theatres worldwide on December 9 and 11.