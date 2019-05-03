Of Monsters And Men return first new single in four years ‘Alligator’

A new album will follow later in 2019

Of Monsters And Men have dropped their first new single in four years with ‘Alligator’. Check it out below.

‘Alligator’ is the first new material from the Icelandic band 2015’s acclaimed ‘Beneath The Skin‘, and sees them reunite with producer Rich Costey (Muse, Rage Against The Machine, Death Cab For Cutie, Biffy Clyro, Fiona Apple). This lead single is a sign of their more “bombastic” and driving sound.

“We are so excited about Alligator, the first release from our upcoming album,” said singer Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdóttir. “The song very much speaks to the excitement and energy that we feel about being back.

“We can’t wait to share more music and see everyone again.”

Meanwhile, the band have teased fans with footage from the studio of work on their upcoming third album – which is due for release later this year.

‘Alligator’ by Of Monsters And Men is out now.