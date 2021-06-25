Montreux Jazz festival cancels UK artists’ sets over travel restrictions

A number of UK artists have been removed from the bill of Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz festival due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Inhaler, Alfa Mist, Yussef Dayes and more will no longer play the festival, which is due to take place from July 2-17.

Despite Switzerland easing its lockdown restrictions from tomorrow (June 26), travellers from countries including the UK will need to complete 10 days of quarantine upon entering the country.

Advertisement

As a result, artists travelling from the UK will be unable to play the festival, with Montreux announcing replacements today (June 25).

We are sorry to announce the cancellation of Rag'n'Bone Man, Inhaler, Alfa Mist and Yussef Dayes Trio’s concerts at the MJF. Zucchero, Woodkid, Benny Sings & Athletic Progression will remplace them.https://t.co/Ds3rCwQ4uD#MJF21 — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) June 25, 2021

Back in March, festival bosses told NME about the likelihood of artists from overseas being able to perform at events this summer, and how COVID could impact on line-ups.

As it stands, Reading & Leeds is planning to go ahead over the August bank holiday with acts from overseas including Queens Of The Stone Age, Post Malone and DaBaby, while that same weekend will see the recently rescheduled All Points East in London seemingly playing it safe with an entirely UK-centric bill including Jamie xx, Kano, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Slowthai.

“Festival organisers have been talking for several months about alternative line-ups and what they might look like for the obvious reasons of travel restrictions.

“I think the general sense out there is that it won’t really matter to audiences this year in terms who headlines and who’s playing.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, France have announced that all restrictions on outdoor live events in the country are set to be lifted later this month.

From June 30, events in the country will be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity for fans who have either been fully vaccinated or can present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Indoor events will still operate at 75 per cent capacity.