Montreux Jazz Festival confirms its return this summer

Montreux Jazz Festival organisers have confirmed that the event will return this summer for its 55th edition.

Cancelled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss festival’s 2021 event is set to take place July 2-17 with a limited capacity.

Changing its format to coincide with the current guidelines set out by local authorities and the uncertainties due to COVID-19, for the first time ever a stage will be constructed on Lake Geneva 25 metres from the shore, with a maximum capacity of 600 seats along the shoreline.

Three other stages with a smaller capacity will be hosting jazz concerts, workshops, sessions and more in the event spaces and gardens of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace hotel.

Although there is a limited capacity, Montreux Jazz Festival 2021 will also be available internationally as a digital event.

“We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new format for this year’s Festival, which pursues our hybrid model strategy,” Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival said in a statement. “Montreux Jazz Festival has always been about creating very special concerts where artists can feel up close and personal with their fans, while sharing these unique moments worldwide through audiovisual content.

He continued: “This year, our stages’ capacities will be even smaller due to Covid-19 restrictions, which will create an exceptional streaming experience for international audiences who can’t come to the Festival. The content will be especially breathtaking from our new stage built above the water on Lake Geneva, with the Alps in the background.”

Contact tracing will be in place for each Festival zone (the Montreux Palace, Lake stage area and the Gardens), and could be adapted depending on changing coronavirus guidelines.

Yesterday (March 31), Bonnaroo Festival organisers confirmed that the US event will be going ahead this year.

The festival – which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in Manchester, Tennessee – will take place from September 2 to 5, with the likes of Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on the line-up.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis has announced details of Glastonbury‘s Live At Worthy Farm – an ambitious live-streamed event that will take performances from the likes of Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and Haim.

After teasing the event earlier this week, Eavis confirmed that Glastonbury fans can take part in a virtual night at Worthy Farm on May 22.

Last month, All Points East, Black Deer and Slam Dunk Festival all confirmed that they will be going ahead this year.