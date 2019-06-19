John Grant leads latest acts added to Iceland Airwaves 2019 line-up

Check out who's heading to Reykjavík this November

A new wave of artists have been added to the line-up for this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival. Check out the latest additions below.

Taking place from November 6-9, the Reykjavík-hosted event will see “the very best local talent [playing alongside] forward-thinking acts from all around the world” at various venues across the Icelandic capital.

Organisers have today (June 19) announced that John Grant will appear, with the ‘Love Is Magic‘ artist scheduled to play an intimate set at the city’s Frikirkjan church. Cautious Clay, Snapped Ankles, WH Lung, and more have also joined the bill – along with Icelandic acts Agent Fresco, Biggi Veira (GusGus), Bagdad Brothers, aYia, Blóðmör.

The new artists join the previously added names Of Monsters And Men, Mac DeMarco, Whitney and Shame on the growing line-up.

Tickets for the event’s 2019 edition are on sale now, as are a variety of travel packages – you can check out the options here.

“For 2019, Iceland Airwaves returns to the ‘heart’ of the festival: shining light on Iceland’s stars and the world’s best emerging talent – all within the friendly atmosphere of downtown Reykjavik,” Will Larnach-Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Iceland Airwaves, said.

