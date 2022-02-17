More acts join Isle Of Wight 2022 line-up including Jessie Ware and Madness

More names have been added to the Isle Of Wight 2022 line-up.

Jessie Ware, Madness, DJ Nathan Dawe, The Academic and The Rick Parfitt Jnr Band join co-headliners Muse and Lionel Ritchie, as well as Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi, for the June 16-19, 2022 music festival.

Organisers of the event, held at Seaclose Park in Newport, announced other additions recently including The Charlatans, Wet Leg and The Kooks. Other acts for this year’s festival include Griff, Blossoms, Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Coral, The Amazons, The Snuts, Joel Correy and The Fratellis.

Last year’s event was headlined by Snow Patrol, David Guetta, Duran Duran and Liam Gallagher, the latter of whom injured himself by falling out of a helicopter while leaving the festival site.

It had been postponed until September 2021 due to COVID restrictions, with the pandemic also forcing the cancellation of the 2020 edition. The 2022 event sees the festival’s normal June-period dates resuming.

In Jessie Ware news, earlier this month the singer rescheduled her UK tour and announced some new dates.

Ware pulled four shows last December including two nights at the O2 Brixton Academy in London after her crew members contracted COVID. “I’m completely devastated to announce that sadly, we have to reschedule the remaining shows of the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour,” she said at the time.

The jaunt was previously moved from April 2021 to December 2021 due to ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic.

She has now rescheduled her dates to May with the first of those cancelled at Bristol’s Marble Factory now going ahead on May 26, while two new shows in Halifax and Edinburgh have been added on June 19 and 22.