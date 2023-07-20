More British gig goers are globetrotting to see their favourite artists

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

A new survey has revealed that more British gig goers are considering travelling abroad to see their favourite artists, with New York crowned as the dream destination.

The survey of 2000 people was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of viagogo. The results found that 63 per cent of people had already been on a trip which had been combined with a gig or festival, with one-fifth visiting Paris, 15 per cent heading to Barcelona and a tenth going to Rome.

A further 58 per cent of fans surveyed said they would like to travel abroad to attend a gig or festival in the future, with a tenth of Brits admitting they would fly for eight hours to see their favourite artists in concert while 18 per cent were open to travelling for up to six hours.

According to the survey, 42 per cent of people would travel abroad for better weather and scenery, while 30 per cent were tempted by the possibility of cheaper tickets with a further 12 per cent wanting to take advantage of more affordable food and drinks at the gig. Several UK festivals including Glastonbury were recently criticised for the rapidly increasing costs of pints and spirits at the bar.

Rock (35 per cent) and pop (33 per cent) musicians were the biggest draws, topping the list of most-followed genre.

It was also revealed that New York was the dream travel destination for gig-goers, followed by Barcelona, Rome, Las Vegas and Sydney.

The top ten was rounded out by Paris, Tokyo, Milan, Madrid and Rio De Janeiro.

“New York was voted the number one dream place to go and experience an amazing live event, with both Tokyo and Sydney in the top ten. This is no surprise – The Big Apple is packed with world-class music venues, sporting arenas and cultural sites that create fantastic ‘bucket list’ experiences,” said viagogo’s managing director Cris Miller.

“More than ever before, people want to maximise their holiday experiences. Going to a live event to support your favourite band or discover a new artist has become the ultimate way to enrich a trip abroad,” he continued. “Our insights show that thousands of Brits are organising trips around Tomorrowland festival or in hopes of catching world touring acts like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.”

Miller added: “With more than 50 million event listings in 170 countries on viagogo’s platform, UK fans looking to sunbathe whilst supporting their top-rated artists are spoiled for choice.”