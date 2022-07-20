More names added to End Of The Road Festival 2022 line-up and day splits announced

A raft of new acts have been added to the End Of The Road Festival 2022 line-up.

Jockstrap, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Snapped Ankles, Hailu Mergia, and James Holden & Wacław Zimpel have joined the bill which will be headlined by Pixies, Bright Eyes, Fleet Foxes and Khruangbin.

The Larmer Tree Gardens festival, will run from September 1-4 this year.

Khruangbin will headline on the Thursday (September 1), followed by Fleet Foxes on the Friday (September 2), Pixies on the Saturday (September 3) before Bright Eyes closes out the festival on the Sunday (September 4).

All the artists on each day including The Magnetic Fields, Yard Act, Black Midi, Battles, Soccer Mommy, Ross From Friends, BCUK, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Greentea Peng, Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Weather Station, Lucy Dacus, Cassandra Jenkins and Kevin Morby, have also been shared in a new poster which you can view below.

Live music is also coming to the Effing Forest for the first time as the Disco Ship is transformed into a fully-fledged live stage called The Boat.

“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 line-up, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” End Of The Road co-founder Simon Taffe previously said about this year’s festival.

“It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”

Tickets for End Of The Road Festival 2022 are on sale now from here.