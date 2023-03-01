More names join stacked Bilbao BBK 2023 line-up

Bilbao BBK has announced more acts for its 2023 line-up.

The festival has confirmed Pavement will be headlining the Spanish festival’s second day, while Roisin Murphy, Arca, Ry X, Young Fathers and Perfume Genius and many more have also joined the line-up.

They join previously announced acts Phoenix, IDLES, Jamie xx, Fever Ray, Röyksopp, Avalon Emerson, Anz, HAAi, SHERELLE, M83 and DUKI. Also set to play this year are Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, The Chemical Brothers, 070 Shake, Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital.

Advertisement

The 2023 edition of Bilbao BBK will take place from July 6-8 in the Basque region of Spain. Tickets are currently priced at €175 (£155.19) each, and day tickets will go on sale next week (March 9) for €70 (£62.08) each – you can buy yours here. The festival will donate €3 of each ticket sold to the reforestation of the area burned in Balmaseda, Enkarterri to help rebuild the affected area.

Pavement have been announced for numerous other festivals in recent weeks, including Bluedot Festival in Cheshire and Kilby Block Party in Utah, USA.

The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.

The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.

After headlining Barcelona’s Primavera Sound the following month, the band embarked on a North American headlining run, and later played a host of UK shows towards the tail end of 2022.