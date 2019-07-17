Hitting screens "very soon"

More names have been added to the line-up for the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The series, which will make its debut on BBC Three this autumn, previously confirmed that Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner, and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix will feature as guest judges.

Now, two new additions have been announced via the show’s official Twitter account. Posted today (July 17), the tweets confirm that former Girls Aloud star and X Factor judge Cheryl will be taking part. Later, it was revealed that the iconic model and actor Twiggy will also be a Drag Race judge.

“I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first ever series of @dragraceukbbc !!”, Cheryl tweeted from her official account. “I am such a huge fan of the show and can not wait to watch our UK queens make their mark!”

She added: “Start your engines and may the best woman win!”

Last week, it was announced that actor Andrew Garfield “is going to be sashaying down the runway as a guest judge” in the upcoming series. Also set to appear are Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Although the UK version of Drag Race was announced in December, an official premiere date is yet to be confirmed. However, the latest confirmation tweets state that the new episodes “will be on iPlayer very soon!”.

Host and show creator RuPaul previously said that it’ll be exciting to “celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens”. The drag icon also jokingly added that the show will be more than happy to have Megan Markle join them: “We are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”