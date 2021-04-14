More than 60 US venues to be retrofitted for livestreaming

Dozens of US venues will be retrofitted for livestreaming capabilities in addition to in-person shows.

Live Nation and streaming platform Veeps, the latter of which was co-founded by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden, have partnered up to install livestreaming set-ups at more than 60 US venues that are frequently visited by acts on tours.

A series of livestreamed concerts broadcast from LA venue The Wiltern will launch the new venture. The concerts start on May 7 and run through to July 8.

Consequence Of Sound reports that venues that are part of the early rollout include both The Fillmore in both San Francisco and Philadelphia, Chicago and New Orleans’ House of Blues, the Bay Area’s Shoreline Amphitheater and Washington’s The Gorge.

The 10-show launch series will see performances by Freddie Gibbs, Young Thug, Young M.A, Breland, JP Saxe, LANY, Waterparks, Lucky Daye, Eyedress, and Chase Atlantic.

Virtual tickets are priced at $15 and are available to buy via The Wiltern’s website.

See the 2021 Wiltern livestreamed gig schedule below:

MAY

07 – Breland

14 – JP Saxe

21 – Young Thug

28 – LANY

JUNE

04 – Waterparks

11 – Lucky Daye

18 – Young M.A.

25 – Eyedress

JULY

02 – Freddie Gibbs

09 – Chase Atlantic

Joel Madden said of the partnership with Live Nation: “Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists.

“Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”

Read NME‘s deep-dive into the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus crisis here.