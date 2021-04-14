More than 60 US venues to be retrofitted for livestreaming

Dozens of US venues will be retrofitted for livestreaming capabilities in addition to in-person shows.
Live Nation and streaming platform Veeps, the latter of which was co-founded by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden, have partnered up to install livestreaming set-ups at more than 60 US venues that are frequently visited by acts on tours.
A series of livestreamed concerts broadcast from LA venue The Wiltern will launch the new venture. The concerts start on May 7 and run through to July 8.
Announcing @Veeps and @LiveNation present The Wiltern Livestream Series! Premiering Friday, May 7th, with performances by @youngthug, @thisisLANY, @waterparks, and more.
— The Wiltern (@wiltern) April 13, 2021
Consequence Of Sound reports that venues that are part of the early rollout include both The Fillmore in both San Francisco and Philadelphia, Chicago and New Orleans’ House of Blues, the Bay Area’s Shoreline Amphitheater and Washington’s The Gorge.
The 10-show launch series will see performances by Freddie Gibbs, Young Thug, Young M.A, Breland, JP Saxe, LANY, Waterparks, Lucky Daye, Eyedress, and Chase Atlantic.
Virtual tickets are priced at $15 and are available to buy via The Wiltern’s website.
See the 2021 Wiltern livestreamed gig schedule below:
MAY
07 – Breland
14 – JP Saxe
21 – Young Thug
28 – LANY
JUNE
04 – Waterparks
11 – Lucky Daye
18 – Young M.A.
25 – Eyedress
JULY
02 – Freddie Gibbs
09 – Chase Atlantic
Joel Madden said of the partnership with Live Nation: “Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists.
“Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”
