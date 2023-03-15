More than half of adults in the US say they’re Taylor Swift fans, new survey finds

More than half of adults living in the US identify as fans of Taylor Swift, a new survey has found.

According to the survey by market research company Morning Consult, 53 per cent of US adults say they’re fans of the pop star.

The survey, conducted ahead of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour – which kicks off this weekend (March 17) in Glendale Arizona – explores “one of music’s most passionate fandoms, looking into who they are, what makes them tick and their favorite albums”.

The survey also found that, of those who are fans of the singer, 16 per cent identified as “avid”, while the Swift fandom is “largely made up of millennials, and leans white, suburban and Democratic”.

Findings revealed that nearly 74 per cent of self-described “avid” Swift fans are white, with more than half living in suburban areas (53 per cent), and the majority also identifying as Democrats (55 per cent). About half of the avid Swift fandom (49 per cent) also reported a household income of under $50,000 (£41,200).

The gender profile split, however, is more even, with women making up 52 per cent, and men comprising 48 per cent.

The survey found that nearly half (45 per cent) of fans are millennials, but Gen Z adults made up just 11 per cent, below Gen Xers (21 per cent) and baby boomers (23 per cent).

A separate survey question found that less than half (44 per cent) of the avid fans considered themselves to be part of the “Swiftes” community.

As for Swift’s best albums, 2014’s ‘1989’, which includes songs like ‘Blank Space’, ‘Wildest Dreams’ and ‘Shake It Off’, ranked as the top album among both adults overall and avid fans.

Her self-titled 2006 debut album, meanwhile, ranked second among avid fans and third among adults. You can find the full rankings here.

The survey was conducted from March 3-5, 2023 among a representative sample of 2,204 US adults.

As Swift opens ‘The Eras Tour’, it will be celebrated with a temporary name change in Glendale.

A host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn join Swift on the tour, which is in support of her latest album ‘Midnights’.