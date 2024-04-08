Morgan Wallen arrested for throwing a chair off rooftop bar

Morgan Wallen has been arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The incident occurred yesterday (Sunday, April 7), just three days after the country singer-songwriter began his ‘One Night At A Time’ North American headline tour in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to Fox News, Wallen has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

His attorney Worrick Robinson told Nashville’s WKRN: “At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with [the] authorities.”

Per an arrest report, some police officers were standing in front of Chief’s bar on Broadway last night when a chair fell from above and landed just feet away from them. The establishment had only opened its doors for the first time two days prior (Friday, April 5).

Staff at the venue subsequently told police that Wallen had thrown the chair from the sixth floor. The document also claimed that police had seen footage showing the artist “lunging and throwing an object over the roof”.

Wallen is due to appear in court on the morning of Friday, May 3. He is scheduled to play the second of three consecutive shows at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville that evening.

Wallen’s next concert will be held at the Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, April 20.

In 2021, footage of Wallen using a racial slur surfaced online. His music was temporarily dropped from numerous radio stations and streaming services’ playlists as a result, and he was banned from that year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Wallen said he was “embarrassed and sorry”, adding: “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

“There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen pledged to donate “around $500,000” to Black-led organisations in a bid to make amends, but it was later reported that he gave a total of $165,000 – which was given to a single group.

This summer will see Morgan Wallen headline the 2024 edition of BST Hyde Park in London.

Last November, the artist was among the top winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. It came after he released his third and most recent studio album, ‘One Thing At A Time’, in March 2023.

During his second consecutive Indianapolis gig last Friday (April 5), Wallen defended Taylor Swift after a mention of the pop star prompted booing from the crowd.