Morgan Wallen responds to fans booing Taylor Swift mention at Indianapolis show

Morgan Wallen has defended Taylor Swift after a mention of the singer at his recent Indianapolis show prompted booing from attendees.

The country star was performing back-to-back shows at Indiana city’s Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4-5 when he made a joke that sparked a mixed response from fans.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most attended concert in the history of this building,” Wallen told fans to cheers on Friday night (April 5), as revealed in a fan-shot video.

“And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for me to say that.”

Morgan Wallen defends Taylor Swift after his fans booed when he joked that her show will break his attendance record in Indianapolis: “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.” pic.twitter.com/9Qxp4TPTDD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2024

The singer then joked that he’d probably only be holding that achievement “until Taylor Swift comes to town”, which was met by boos from fans.

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” the singer responded, before adding: “I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though.”

Wallen followed his performances with a post on social media reading: “First 2 shows of the tour were unforgettable. Thank you, Indianapolis.”

Swift is due to perform three sold-out shows at the same stadium on November 1, 2, and 3, 2024 as part of her ‘Eras Tour’.

Last month, Wallen was announced as the final headliner for this year’s BST Hyde Park in London.

The US country singer-songwriter is due to perform at the summer concert series on Thursday, July 4.

In a statement, Wallen said: “Last fall was my first time in the UK and man, I loved it. I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible. To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honour for me and my band, and we can’t wait to be back.”

Wallen released his third and most recent studio album, ‘One Thing At A Time, last March. In November, the Tennessee artist was among the top winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.