Morgan Wallen to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

Morgan Wallen has been announced as the final headliner for this year’s BST Hyde Park in London – find all the details below.

The US country singer-songwriter is due to perform at the summer concert series on Thursday, July 4. He’ll be joined by a host of yet-to-be-confirmed special guest support acts.

In a statement, Wallen said: “Last fall was my first time in the UK and man, I loved it. I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible. To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honour for me and my band, and we can’t wait to be back.”

Tickets for Wallen’s bill-topping show at BST Hyde Park go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (March 13) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to access AMEX and BST pre-sales here.

Listen up! We're excited to announce that @MorganWallen is headlining American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Thursday 4 July 🙌 He'll be joined by a full lineup to be announced! 🎟 Get access to the Morgan Wallen presales at https://t.co/1Ig7qihNyv 🎟 Tickets go on… pic.twitter.com/A7NPistvIj — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 8, 2024

The 2024 edition of BST Hyde Park will also host headline sets from SZA, Stevie Nicks, Kings Of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli throughout June and July.

Wallen released his third and most recent studio album, ‘One Thing At A Time, last March. In November, the Tennessee artist was among the top winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

He took home the award in 11 categories overall, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Country Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Country Touring Artist. During his acceptance speech, Wallen said: “Last awards show I went to we came home empty-handed and this one I don’t have enough hands for them all.”