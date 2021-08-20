Morrissey and Slipknot added to Riot Fest 2021 line-up after Nine Inch Nails pull out

Morrissey and Slipknot have both been announced as headliners at Riot Fest 2021 after Nine Inch Nails pulled out of performing at next month’s festival.

Riot Fest will return to Douglass Park in Chicago from September 16-19, with The Smashing Pumpkins and Run The Jewels also headlining.

Nine Inch Nails will no longer be performing at the festival after they announced yesterday (August 19) that they were cancelling all of their remaining tour dates for 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Slipknot will now close Riot Fest as headliners on the final day of this year’s festival (September 19), with Morrissey set to headline Riot Fest’s ‘Preview Party’ on September 16.

Morrissey will also curate a line-up of “very special guests” to accompany him at the ‘Preview Party’, with more details set to be announced soon.

“Our fans deserve something amazing and we can’t wait to be together again,” Riot Fest said in a statement yesterday. “We’ve been working around the clock to make 2021 even more special—so that hopefully for one weekend, we can escape the world and find comfort in the music and people we hold dear. We’ll see you all this September.

Earlier this week Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and his solo live band performed covers of Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails during a gig in Springfield, Missouri.