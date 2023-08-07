Morrissey announces 2023 tour dates in Asia and Australia

Morrissey has announced new 2023 tour dates in Asia and Australia – see the full list of dates below.

The former Smiths frontman has just finished a UK and Ireland headline tour, and will head back out on the road in November.

The gigs will begin on November 9 in Singapore, with gigs then taking place in Thailand, Japan and more.

Morrissey will then hit Australia and New Zealand for seven gigs, ending up in Auckland in mid-December.

See the full list of gigs below. Ticket details can be found here.

NOVEMBER 2023

9 – Singapore, Star Theater

16 – Chek Lap Kok, Asia World Expo

18 – Bangkok, Samyan Hall

22 – Jakarta, Istora Senayan

28 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Perth, Concert Hall

4 – Melbourne, Palais Theater

5 – Melbourne, Palais Theater

8 – Fortitude Valley, Fortitude Music Hall

10 – Sydney, State Theater

11 – Sydney, State Theater

14 – Auckland, The Civic

Last month, Morrissey cancelled his scheduled sold-out gig in Nottingham at the last minute.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Morrissey’s show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall will not be going ahead tonight,” read a tweet from Gigs And Tours, the official website of promoters SJM Concerts.

“Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

Elsewhere, the singer wrote a scathing critique of the music industry’s response to the death of Sinead O’Connor.

In a blog post titled ‘You Know I Couldn’t Last’, Morrissey criticised the wider industry’s response to her death, arguing that it was hypocritical when they “hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you”.

“She had only so much ‘self’ to give,” he began. “She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them. She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong. She had proud vulnerability … and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don’t ‘fit in’ (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death – when, finally, they can’t answer back.