Morrissey announces 30th anniversary reissue of Siouxsie Sioux duet ‘Interlude’

Morrissey has announced a 30th-anniversary reissue of ‘Interlude’, his duet with punk icon Siouxsie Sioux.

The duet is a cover of Timi Yuro’s track by the same name and was released back in 1994. It was recorded during the recording sessions for Morrissey’s fourth solo LP ‘Vauxhall and I’. It was produced by Morrissey’s guitarist and musical director Boz Boorer.

Morrissey took to his website to share details of the reissue of ‘Interlude’. The post read: “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Morrissey and Siouxsie’s duet ‘Interlude’, the 12-inch disc will soon be re-issued on limited gold vinyl. Watch this space for dates.”

It continued: “The disc is pressed on the Roulette label by Warner (London), and it was originally released by Parlophone, reaching number 25. There was no video for this recording, no television appearances, and no photo sessions.”

MORRISSEY AND SIOUXSIE

Sioux chose the ballad to sing after being sent a tape of potential songs to cover which featured all female singers such as Dionne Warwick and Nancy Sinatra by the former Smiths frontman.

Morrissey and Sioux each recorded a solo version of the entire track and the final product with their two voices was created in the final mix from these two solo versions.

Their cover was released in the summer of 1994 and peaked at the 25th spot on the UK Singles Chart upon its release.

The cover art for the single was a cropped version of the photograph ‘Girl Jiving in Southam St.’ by photographer Roger Mayne. The single did not have a music video due to Morrissey and Sioux falling out in regard to the potential video content.

“Interlude” was later included on a compilation called ‘Suedehead: The Best of Morrissey’. A previously unreleased version of the song, which featured only Morrissey’s vocals, appeared on his 2011 Very Best Of compilation.

In other Morrissey news, he recently announced that he will be playing a pair of shows in the US in 2024 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album ‘You Are the Quarry’. Visit here for tickets and more information.

The singer is still dealing with an ongoing struggle with the release of his latest solo album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’.

In October 2022, Morrissey announced that the album would be released in 2023 through Capitol. In late December, however, the former Smiths frontman said he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”. He also revealed that Miley Cyrus, who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020, had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.

Morrissey then released a statement on his website in which it was asserted that, despite Capitol still maintaining ownership of ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, the label would not release it. It comes after he was dropped by BMG in 2020, months after he released his most recent album, ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’.

In a statement, the singer said he’s starting to think that his former label are intentionally “sabotaging” his new album. A statement wrote: “Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”

In October, Morrissey said that Capitol are willing to give ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ back to him “for a certain price”.

Morrissey had debuted the title track ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ – which he said was about “England’s 9/11”, the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing – back in July 2022.

Morrissey also revealed earlier this year that he recorded a new album called ‘Without Music The World Dies’ and shared its tracklist.

No release date has been confirmed for the new LP, but a post on Morrissey’s website detailed that it was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St-Remy, France and was produced by longtime collaborator Joe Chiccarelli.

Elsewhere, earlier this year, Sioux performed the Siouxsie And The Banshees‘ song ‘Israel’ for the first time in a decade.

The band will also be featured on ‘War Child Presents Secret 7”’ – a collection of seven songs by seven musicians on 700 records with each featuring unique artwork.