Morrissey announces ’40 Years Of Morrissey’ anniversary tour

Morrissey has announced plans for a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his music career.

The jaunt dubbed the ’40 Years Of Morrissey’ tour, will kick off in Mexico City on September 10 before calling at venues in Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

From there, the former Smiths frontman will head to North America, performing several shows in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington DC and New York.

Advertisement

He will conclude his tour stateside with a four-night residency at New York City’s United Palace, which wraps up on October 25. You can view the full list of dates below.

A pre-sale for Morrissey’s 40th anniversary tour will begin tomorrow, (June 22) at 10am local time before tickets will go on general sale on Friday (June 23). You can purchase tickets here.

The dates come off ahead of a series of UK shows he previously announced which kick off next month at Portsmouth Guildhall on July 8. Any remaining tickets will be available here.

You can view the full list of those dates below:

JULY 2023

Saturday 8 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sunday 9 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 12 – Leeds, Millennium Square

Saturday 15 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Sunday 16 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Tuesday 18 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Saturday 22 – London, Troxy

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morrissey recently accused Capitol Records of “fascism” after the label shelved his latest album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

The controversy around the album stems back to 2022, when the singer-songwriter and former Smiths frontman revealed that he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records” – despite announcing that he would be releasing the LP with them just two months earlier.

He also revealed that Miley Cyrus – who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020 – had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.