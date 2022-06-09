Morrissey announces full 2022 UK tour

Morrissey has shared details of a full UK tour later this year.

The former Smiths announced nine forthcoming shows in Blackpool, Doncaster, Glasgow, Stockton, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Brighton along with his previously announced concert in Ireland.

In a message on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Full details will appear next week of Morrissey’s ten upcoming concerts in Eire and the UK. The dates are fixed for September and October.

“No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome.”

Morrissey’s last UK date was at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley in March 2020.

Last month, the former Smiths man said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut his forthcoming Las Vegas residency. A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

A statement from the former Smiths frontman himself added: “The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”

Morrissey will play a residency titled ‘Viva Moz Vegas’ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 1, 2, 6, 7, and 9. For more info and tickets, click here.

It has been almost a year since he announced ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, his first album since leaving his former label BMG. Last May, he said it would be “sold to the highest bidder,” however details of a label and firm release date are yet to emerge.