Morrissey announces full dates and venues for 2022 UK tour

Morrissey has shared full details of dates and venues for his forthcoming UK tour.

Last week, the former Smiths star announced nine forthcoming shows in Blackpool, Doncaster, Glasgow, Stockton, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Brighton along with his previously announced concert in Ireland.

Now, he has given a further update on the tour on his Instagram page. The jaunt will see Morrissey kick off the tour at the Gleneagles INEC Arena in Killarney on September 24 before wrapping up at Brighton Centre on October 14.

The tour will also include two London dates at the capital’s Coliseum and the O2 Academy Brixton on October 9 and 11. Ticket details are yet to be announced but you can view the full list of tour dates below.

Morrissey’s last UK date was at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley in March 2020.

Last month, the former Smiths man said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut at his forthcoming Las Vegas residency. A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

A statement from the former Smiths frontman himself added: “The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”

Morrissey will play a residency titled ‘Viva Moz Vegas’ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 1, 2, 6, 7, and 9. For more info and tickets, click here.

It has been almost a year since he announced ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, his first album since leaving his former label BMG. Last May, he said it would be “sold to the highest bidder,” however details of a label and firm release date are yet to emerge.