Morrissey announces London headline show as part of 2023 European tour

Morrissey has announced a London headline show for 2023 – find details below and purchase tickets here.

The soloist and former The Smiths frontman will perform at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 19, 2023.

The show is part of a European tour that also includes dates in France and Belgium – you can find the full schedule below.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10am GMT from here.

In November Morrissey shared new song ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years.

The track appears on his upcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”.

After being offered to the “highest bidder,” it was then revealed that the album would be released via Capitol Records in February 2023, but the release date was later pushed back to Spring 2023 and that “its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records”.

News then emerged late December that Morrissey had departed his latest label and said Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

This month Morrissey then hit back at “cancel vultures” suggesting Miley Cyrus dropped off the collaboration due to his political views.

It is now unclear whether Capitol will still move forward with the release of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

Last month, Morrissey also announced the recording of a new album called ‘Without Music The World Dies’.

Find the full UK and European tour schedule below.

MARCH

8– Paris Salle Pleyel, France

9 – Paris Salle Pleyel, France

12 – Lyon Amphitheatre, France

13 – Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France

15 – Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium

16 – Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium

19 – Eventim Apollo, London