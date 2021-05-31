Morrissey announces new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, “the best album of my life”

Morrissey has detailed a new album, which he calls “the best album of my life”.

‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, the Smiths singer’s first since leaving his label deal with BMG, will be sold to the highest record label bidder.

Announced via the singer’s website, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has 11 tracks, and was recently completed in Los Angeles. No release date has yet been announced.

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” a quote from Morrissey states of the album.

Below its artwork and tracklisting, a further note reads: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ below.

1. ‘I Am Veronica’

2. ‘Rebels Without Applause’

3. ‘Kerouac Crack’

4. ‘Ha Ha Harlem’

5. ‘I Live In Oblivion’

6. ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’

7. ‘My Funeral’

8. ‘Diana Dors’

9. ‘I Ex-Love You’

10. ‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’

11. ‘Saint In A Stained Glass Window’

Last November, Morrissey responded to being dropped by BMG in a note on his website. Responding to the news, “This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020,” he said, adding: “We would be critically insane to expect anything positive.

“My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death. Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”

The singer recently hit the headlines after a Morrissey-inspired character was the subject of a recent episode of The Simpsons.

During the episode, a song titled ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ was sung by a character named Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch). Quilloughby is a moody British indie singer and frontman of The Snuffs, who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend throughout the episode.

After it aired, Morrissey’s team was quick to criticise the episode and its references, with the singer’s manager Peter Katsis saying the show had taken a “turn for the worst” in recent years.