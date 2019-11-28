Morrissey is reportedly set to release ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, his 13th solo album, in March next year.

According to Morrissey Central, the record is set for release in March 2020 and will be his last release on BMG Records. It was recorded in Saint-Remy, France, with long-term Morrissey producer Joe Chiccarelli working on the record.

He has described the record as “the very best of me … too good to be true … too true to be considered good …”. Check out the track listing in full below.

While BMG are yet to officially confirm the release, the article goes on to claim that ‘Bobby, Don’t You Know’ will be the first single to arrive from the record. The track-listing can be viewed in full below.

Jim Jim Falls

Love Is On Its Way Out

Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

What Kind Of People Live In These Houses?

Knockabout World

Darling, I Hug A Pillow

Once I Saw The River Clean

The Truth About Ruth

The Secret Of Music

My Hurling Days Are Done

It will be the first album of original material since 2017’s ‘Low In High School‘, and follows his 2019 cover album ‘California Son‘ – which featured collaborations with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste.

Last month, Morrissey raised eyebrows by selling records that he’s signed himself by the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.

The former Smiths frontman also made headlines by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FUCK THE GUARDIAN‘ at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The shirt was available to purchase at the merch stand, along with some signed records.

Morrissey has come to blows with The Guardian over the paper’s coverage of his recent covers album ‘California Son‘ and his support of the controversial far-right group, For Britain. Morrissey has denied accusations of racism.

The US tour also saw Morrissey kick out two protestors from a show last month, after they took issue with his support of far-right group For Britain.

In 2018, it emerged that Morrissey’s ‘former fans’ were set to hold an anti-racism party in Manchester on the same night that the singer was due to perform in the city. The star’s entire UK and European tour was subsequently postponed, with some speculating that the move was in response to the planned protest.