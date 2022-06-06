Morrissey announces only Irish gig of 2022

Morrissey has shared details for his only Irish gig of 2022. View the official post below.

The details were first posted on Morrisey’s website, under the headline “Irish Blood” an ode to his song, ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’. The official date for the event has not been confirmed.

“A concert at the Gleneagles INEC Arena in Killarney has been pencilled in for Saturday, September 24,” the post read. “This will be Morrissey’s only appearance in Ireland for 2022, and this date should be confirmed this coming week.”

The post continued: “Capacity is 4,142. This will be the first airing of songs from ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in Europe.”

Last month, Morrissey said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut at a Las Vegas residency. A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

A statement from the former Smiths frontman himself added: “The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”

Morrissey will play a residency titled ‘Viva Moz Vegas’ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 1, 2, 6, 7, and 9. For more info and tickets, click here.

It has been almost a year since he announced ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, his first since leaving his former label BMG. Last May, he said it would be “sold to the highest bidder,” however details of a label and firm release date are yet to emerge.